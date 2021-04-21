Laptops, phones and hand tools were stolen

A report was received by the police on the morning of December 1, 2020, that suspicious persons were being seen in the Vénszőlőskert in Mikepércs. Immediately after the report, the district commissioner went to the scene and verified two local residents with whom he found various objects. During the measure, a report was received that a workshop had been broken into inside Mikepércs, from where laptops, hi-fi, mobile phones and hand tools had been taken by unknown people.

The officers found the alleged perpetrators, who said they stole the objects, so they were taken to the Long Range Police Station. According to the investigation, the 34-year-old suspect was persuaded by his 13-year-old partner to take part in the crime, so in addition to theft, his juvenile endangerment was also questioned on a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor and then detained. He made a confession. Investigators also questioned the young boy about the case.

The Hosszúpályi Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu