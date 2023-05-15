The week starts with cool, rainy weather, but in the second half the tendency for precipitation decreases

At the beginning of the week, the rainy and cool weather will continue, but in the second half of the week, the precipitation will decrease and the sun will shine for several hours, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI.

Overcast weather is expected in Tiszántúl on Monday, in addition, the cloud cover will continue to break up and thicken from the west. During the day, cloudiness will temporarily decrease in a larger area, but the sunshine will be filtered by veil clouds of varying thickness. Persistent precipitation will be confined to the Tiszántúl, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop elsewhere. In the second half of the day, cloudiness and an increasing tendency to rain should be expected again from the south and southeast. The wind from the west and southwest will be brisk, and strong in some places, but the air movement will lose its strength in the afternoon. The highest daytime temperature on Monday is expected to be mostly between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, the clouds may be thinner in the north and northeast. Rain, showers, and thunderstorms can be expected in many places, heavy in the west and less in the east. The north-easterly wind sometimes picks up and sometimes gets stronger. The lowest night temperature is between 9 and 14 degrees. The peak value is likely between 14 and 23 degrees, moving from west to northeast you can expect warmer weather.

On Wednesday, the clouds will break in most places and the sun will shine for several hours, meanwhile, strong cumulus clouds will likely form. Showers will form in several places, there may be thunderstorms in the center and east. The southeast wind remains moderate in most places, but in Transdanubia, the wind turns to the north and northwest and strengthens in several directions. The temperature is likely to be between 10 and 15 degrees in the morning and between 18 and 24 degrees in the afternoon. but it can be several degrees cooler in the west.

On Thursday, cloudy weather is expected with more or less sunshine, scattered showers and thunderstorms. The north wind gets stronger at times. The temperature is likely to be between 8 and 13 degrees in the morning and between 14 and 20 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, in addition to several hours of sunshine, the formation of cumulus clouds is expected, but there may still be more persistently cloudy landscapes. There may be showers and thunderstorms in some places. The northerly wind picks up, and in some areas, it gets stronger. The temperature varies between 8 and 13 degrees in the morning and between 15 and 23 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, a lot of sunshine is expected with the formation of cumulus clouds, sometimes with showers and thunderstorms. The east wind sometimes picks up. The temperature is expected to be between 8 and 13 degrees in the morning and between 18 and 24 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, a lot of sunshine is expected with the formation of cumulus clouds, in some places with showers and thunderstorms. The east and southeast wind sometimes picks up. The temperature is expected to be between 8 and 13 in the morning and between 19 and 25 degrees in the afternoon.