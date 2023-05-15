This time, the chess players from Nagyvárad and Debrecen will meet in Debrecen

After the autumn derby in Nagyvárad, the chess players of the two cities will meet in Debrecen. Debrecen and Nagyvárad, the two sister cities, are organizing a meeting of chess friends in the spirit of sport and friendship, the aim of which is to deepen sports relations and nurture chess-friendly relations, writes debreceninap.hu.

The tournament is organized by the Debrecen Chess Friends Club, DEMKI, the Bihar County Chess Association, the Nagyvárad Agora University Sports Club, and the Bihar County Sports and Youth Directorate on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. in the DEMKI Youth Hall, Debrecen.

Only players who are registered in the local chess teams, or who live or work in the respective cities, are eligible for the competition. The composition of the teams includes 12 players, of which 10 are adults and 2 are youth. The order of strength is established by the team captains based on the May FIDE list.

The competition, which is supported by the municipalities of Nagyvárad and Debrecen, as well as Karsol from Nyíradon, and Electrofor from Nagyvárad, consists of an international team meeting and an individual lightning race. Team matches have a playing time of 20 minutes + 3 seconds per step, and the competition is played in the Swiss system. The competition judge is Miklós Száva, an international competition judge.

The competition program is as follows:

9:00 Opening

9:30-10:30 Team match 1st round: Game time 20 minutes + 3 seconds/step.

10:45-11:45 Team match 2nd round: Game time 20 minutes + 3 seconds/step.

11:45 Team match award ceremony

13:00 Joint schnell (blitz) chess competition: playing time 5 minutes + 3 seconds/step, with 7 rounds in the Swiss system

15:00 Schnell competition award ceremony

Entry to the event is free for those interested. The organizers welcome everyone.