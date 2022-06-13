Hungarian aerobics returned home from Portugal with 3 gold and 1 silver medal

This week, the Hungarian aerobics team, including the Flex-HD SE from Debrecen, took to the carpet in Portugal at the 2022 World Aerobics Youth Competition. The young riders finished the week in Guimaraes with 3 gold, 1 silver medal, and a very upscale 6th and a valuable 10th place, the Debrecen association said.

The 26 competitors who made up the national team were selected by the experts from a total of six associations (Budaörs DSE, Flex HD SE, Flexi-Team Aerobics Club, Forma Fitt SE, Óbuda WDSE, Spartacus TC).

debreceninap.hu

Photos: @ivanitobrazil