The government will introduce a price limit on electricity from July

The government will introduce a price limit for electricity in three sectors, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Monday in Budapest, in the Government Information.

Gergely Gulyás stated that the price limit will be set at a net 200 euros/megawatt hour from July 1, and it applies to the processing industry, accommodation services, as well as storage and transportation. According to the minister’s reasoning, these are sectors that have the greatest impact on the economy’s performance and inflation, as these are productive or production-related activities.

He added that in return, the government expects these companies to increase their production capacity and not raise prices for the rest of the year; this will be checked by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He indicated that the measure affects more than 5,000 businesses and has a budget expenditure of HUF 40 billion.

(MTI)