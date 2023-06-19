Visitors of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival could enjoy excellent meals and great vibes in Békás Lake – photo gallery

This year, the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival surprised its visitors again not only with a wide selection of restaurants, breweries, coffee roasters and bakeries, but also with a number of programs, cooking demonstrations, and musical shows.

After a successful opening day, the festival continued to impress its guests on Saturday and Sunday with the continuity of the various programs that the organizers prepared, and with astonishing menus such as the fried frog thighs:

People seemed to be enjoying the very relaxed atmosphere of the festival, as they were scattered around the area: some were trying different menus, others were captivated by the shows that were on display on the main stage, while others were taking advantage of the great summer weather and chose to lay down in the sun sipping their favorite drinks from the selection offered at the festival. We tried to capture the great vibe through the following photo galleries.

The participating restaurant served a variety of dishes for gourmet food lovers:

There were also areas in which kids could play some games, and other areas including art exhibitions and other decorative elements:

And finally, the main stage at the festival was always busy with either different shows, music, or cooking spectacles:

-Amira Dhifallah-