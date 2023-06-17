Despite the rainy weather, many people visited the opening day of the Gourmet Festival – picture gallery

The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival opened its doors yesterday in the heart of the Big Forest at Békás Lake.

Despite the unfavorable rainy weather, many people visited the event to taste the dishes inspired by our “summer memories”. Such a sweet that Jardin Cukrászda dreamed up for the event is the ‘Mais bitte’, which is a corn, cranberry, and caramel. Crispy corn, sweet caramel ganache, corn mousse and cream, blueberry mousse, jam and blueberry sponge composition. Several confectioneries have prepared specialties, at Macaron Bites you can even taste macarons with salmon and cream cheese, but they are also made with more classic mango and watermelon flavors.

What could inspire the summer mood better than a garden party next to the grill with friends? This is probably why so many restaurants prepared grilled food, which was prepared in front of our eyes as part of a show grilling.

The organizers have prepared two main programs for today. One is the gastro stand-up with Péter Janklovics and the other is the musical performance of the Orpheum Madams, which the LESZ DANCE team makes even more colorful with its dance show.

This was the atmosphere on the opening day of Debrecziner Gourmet Festival:

Colorful programs await those interested on Saturday and Sunday at the 7th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival.

June 17 (Saturday)

11:30 DOORS OPEN

13:00-14:00 The secrets of specialty coffees and iced coffees: Attila Molnár, the coffee guru of One Eleven in Sopron, tells us

14:00-15:00 Middle Eastern flavors from the kitchen of Attila Nemesvölgyi, the chef of Babka Restaurant in Budapest

15:00-16:00 Nitrogen and summer: cooling surprise from Ádám Thür the chef of IKON Restaurant

16:00-17:00 Péter Pataky on board: special dishes from the creative chef of Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő

17:00-17:45 Practices of grill masters round table discussion

18:00-19:00 “Kapjuk szét a marhát” – NPK Beef programe

20:00-21:00 Koktél Theater presents: Alcohol ban

21:00-22:30 Mamma mia! – or the most memorable Greek summer I Gourmet garden cinema by Apollo cinema

21:00-22:15 Kitchen band

22:00-1:00 Chef – summer, family food truck tour I Gourmet garden cinema by Apolló Cinema

22:00-1:00 DJ. German, Anthon

1:00 DOORS CLOSE – Afterparty: Egoistban Bar Club

June 18 (Sunday)

11:30 DOORS OPEN

12:00-13:00 Italian baked goods courtesy of Panificio Il Basilico

13:00-14:00 Academy of mini chefs

14:00-15:00 The big kitchen test: Chef Sándor Kis and the Miele smart kitchen

15:00-16:00 Zsófi Mautner and the Transylvanian feast

16:00-16:45 Legend on stage: Bíró Lajos cooking show

5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. “Debrecziner Wandering Prize” and prize draw

18:00-19:00 Blahalouisiana

19:00-21:00 DJ. German, Jay Kid

21:00 DOORS CLOSE