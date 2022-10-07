The Debrecen Zoo invites its visitors for an evening walk

Every season has its own charm under the trees of the Big Forest, which are slowly turning into picturesque colors, and for the pleasure of this, the Debrecen Zoo is now organizing the evening walks, which have become a very successful summer tradition, in October for the first time.

The participants of the exclusive program, which also has new features for returning guests, can gain an insight into the thousands of secrets of the garden with a unique expert guide and peek behind the scenes, where the autumn and evening life of the animals is revealed to them. Some have already taken possession of their heated winter accommodation, while others are preparing for the winter by growing a thick coat, or are especially in their element around this time, in the cooler months and in the evening hours – such as Siberian tigers, red pandas, and snowy owls. With the help of zoo pedagogues and animal keepers, visitors can get to know the otherwise unobservable habits of her and many other residents, including the autumn newcomers – Jilin, the female North Chinese leopard, and the South African porcupines, who, at the end of the program, are introduced to the eternal warmth of the tropics and an exotic Pálmaház evoking its extraordinary richness of species, as well as drinks and snacks suitable for the season.

Those interested can take part in the unique experience on October 14 and 28, between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available: 30 tickets can be purchased online in advance at a unit price of HUF 4,800, and another 10 can be purchased at the venue for HUF 5,000 per person.

debreceninap.hu