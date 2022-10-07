Today people are protesting alongside the fired teachers in Debrecen

On Friday, October 7, there will be a solidarity demonstration for the fired teachers from Ferenc Kölcsey Gimnázium in Debrecen, in Ady park. Speakers: Olajos Vajk, teacher-student, and Tamás Totyik, vice president of the teachers’ union.

If the future of education is important to you and you do not agree with teachers being fired because they want to draw attention to the problems of Hungarian education, come and express your solidarity

– the organizers say.

The event’s Facebook site can be found here.

debreceninap.hu