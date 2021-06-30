What is a fire tornado? We can get an answer to this question in the Agora

What is a fire tornado? How can we paint the fire to green? Can we set a shawl on fire without harm? These questions are also answered by the experimental demonstration of Agora, which is only visible on Wednesday evenings. From 20:00 on Wednesdays in July, the adventure center awaits visitors with exciting scientific adventures. As part of the program, those interested can not only try out the unique interactive games of the Agora, but also watch special short films in the planetarium, and in good weather after sunset, and from 21:30 a.m. with binoculars.

PROGRAMMES

Planetarium: Bright sky

Dates: 20:15, 20:40, 21:30, 22:00, 22:30

In the planetarium show, we present two full-dome short films. The first guides those interested in the depths of the dairy system with the help of a special telescope from the European Southern Observatory, and then Eric Freeman’s immersive timelapse video for his own electronic musical composition flies to exotic lands.

We can only receive a limited number of visitors to the 15-minute planetarium program. Registration at the checkout. We recommend using a mask in the planetarium.

Bright experiments

21: 00-21: 30

What is a fire tornado? How can we paint fire green? Can we set a shawl on fire without harm? Is there a chemical reaction in which the mixture does not explode or effervesce but glows in the dark? All of this comes to light in Agora’s spectacular experimental demonstration.

Spy on the sky!

21:30 to 22:30

In good weather, visitors can admire the Moon through binoculars set up in the parking lot in front of the Agora building, but they can also observe constellations and binary stars under the guidance of an astronomer.

Discover the Interactive Space!

Can an image be cut out of a jet of water? Which instrument can be played without touch? Do we react faster to sound or light? At the lowest level of the Agora Science Experience Center, you can try out more than forty special games that present various scientific phenomena in an exciting and playful way.

