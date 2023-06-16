Chinese delegation at the University of Debrecen

The delegation of the Fujian province, located on the southeast coast of China, inquired about the history of the institution, its training offer, its research activities harmonizing with the needs of industrial companies and the admission opportunities for foreign students at the University of Debrecen. The delegation arrived for the visit with the leaders of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality, writes unideb.hu.

The representatives of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government, one of China’s leading provinces, with a population of 41.5 million, the Office of Industry and Information Technology, the Office of Foreign Affairs, the Provincial Self-Government, and the Fujian Office of the China International Trade Council were represented by Endre Harsányi, Vice Chancellor for the Development of Agricultural and Food Science, and Kiszil Coordination and Strategy Director Oksána received it on Thursday. The guests showed extraordinary interest in the five-hundred-year history of the University of Debrecen.

In the meeting held after the walk in the Main Building, the delegation got a comprehensive view of the university’s interdisciplinary training system, strategic objectives, sports infrastructure, recently completed developments, the related healthcare system, as well as extensive industrial company collaborations, the so-called four-helix innovation structure created in several sectors.

The meeting also discussed the Confucius Institute, which was opened in 2019 and serves to teach the Chinese language and promote Chinese culture at the University of Debrecen.

Members of the delegation inquired about the admission system for foreign students and the possibility of increasing the proportion of Chinese students currently studying here. In the academic year just ending, their number exceeds 350, and most of them chose the courses of the Faculty of Economics and the Faculty of Informatics. They also called for the expansion of professional and exchange relations between the higher education institutions of Fujian province and the University of Debrecen.

The Chinese guests were accompanied by the two vice presidents of the Hajdú-Bihar County Municipality, László Bulcsu and Sándor Tasi, and the head of the International Group of the Development, Planning and Strategy Department, Melinda Tuska-Mátrai during their visit to the University of Debrecen.