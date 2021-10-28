Meeting of the strategic body of the University of Debrecen

The Strategic Advisory Board, which assists the work of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation maintaining the University of Debrecen, held its next meeting at the Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

The board was convened by Minister László Palkovics, Commissioner for Development of the North-Eastern Hungary Region, and György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen.

The members discussed the Institutional Development Plan of the University of Debrecen, the National Vaccine Factory, the development of the Science Park, the MIT Catalyst program, the establishment of the National Atherosclerosis Research Institute and the current processes related to model change.

The meeting was attended by Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, and other members of the board, László Sors, Deputy Prime Minister, László Pósán, Member of Parliament, Lajos Bognár, Deputy State Secretary for Food Chain Supervision, Márton Oravecz, Gábor of the National Food Chain, Géza Sáfrány, Director General of the National Ambulance Service, György Pátzay, Chief Physician of the Department of Radiobiology and Radiation Health of the National Public Health Center, Pál Sass, Senior Business Adviser at Takarékbank, Professor of the Budapest University of Technology and Economics.

hirek.unideb.hu