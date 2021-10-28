Vehicle Engineering Workshop at the Faculty of Engineering

The Department of Air- and Road Vehicles of the University of Debrecen (UD) Faculty of Engineering on the Ótemető Street campus organized a workshop for the first time with the participation of students, lecturers and the faculty’s industrial partners.

The event was initiated by the faculty and the department with the aim of arousing the interest of automotive students in the profession by presenting the long-term development plans of the training, scientific knowledge and the activities of the companies, outlining a career path and career opportunity for them.

hirek.unideb.hu