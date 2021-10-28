Mask wearing on public transport will be mandatory again

According to the government’s decision, employers may require vaccination against the coronavirus as a condition of work, if the safety of workers so requires, Gergely Gulyás, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced at the Government Info on Thursday.

This will also be enforced by the state as an employer, and in the case of local governments, the mayor can decide to prescribe the vaccination, he added.

From 1 November, a mask must be worn on public transport

– listed the government’s decisions to curb the epidemic.

In addition, a ban on visits to health care facilities is imposed. In social institutions, this can be decided by the leader. He stressed that the aim of the measures is to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

debreceninap.hu