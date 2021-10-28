The new institution will support the research work of students studying at the University of Debrecen and in Israel.

After several years of organization, the Jewish Cultural and Scientific Research Institute of Debrecen was established with the participation of the government, the Jewish Community of Debrecen, and the University of Debrecen.

In addition to the government, the Municipality of Debrecen also plays an important role in establishing the research institute, Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Deputy State Secretary for Civil and Social Relations, said. The deputy state secretary said that young researchers could implement innovation plans and enrich their experience with this unique initiative.

The institute’s goal is to research the history of the Jewish community in the area, with experts expected to receive a cost-reimbursement incentive to pursue research into the history of Jewish life.

At the beginning of October, we will hand over the library room, which has been collecting our rare books from the beginning of the 1770s. In the future, the institute will have an independent research area, Zsolt Heller, President of the Foundation for the Jewish Synagogue and Cemetery in Debrecen, said.

We would like to revive our Israeli relations a little more. Israeli and Hungarian students can carry out research in connection with their exchange opportunities, Tamás Horovitz, president of the Jewish Community of Debrecen, said.

There is a long history of a Jewish Community in Debrecen. The Jewish Grammar School in Debrecen was founded over 100 years ago to serve the needs of the Jewish Community of Debrecen, the second-largest in Hungary.