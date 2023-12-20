Current issues concerning artificial intelligence were discussed at the University of Debrecen workshop

In an unusual university workshop, students and young lecturers discussed current issues concerning artificial intelligence. It was said at the event that technology has an impact on all scientific fields of the University of Debrecen and many segments of the institution’s life.



The purpose of the new series of events organized by the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen is to facilitate the exchange of experience for those interested in different scientific fields. On this occasion, the participants could ask questions and share their ideas and fears on topics related to artificial intelligence.

The students not only shared their own opinions and experiences but also gained insight into the instructors’ point of view, learning about the challenges that teachers also face about the topic.

University of Debrecen University and National Library specialists emphasize that the event creates a dialogue between those interested in artificial intelligence, and also supports a more sustainable and developing future of science, faculties and various fields of expertise.

The University of Debrecen University and National Library will continue to organize similar trainings and workshops in 2024, thus providing space and opportunity for constructive, long-term dialogue and community building.

(unideb.hu)