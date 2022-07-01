Woman waits until her drunk acquaintance fell asleep to steal his pension

On February 11, 2022, a 69-year-old resident of Debrecen filed a complaint with the police that his pension, which he had taken out of his account that day, had disappeared from his apartment. The suspicion soon turned to an occasional acquaintance with whom he had met a few days earlier. Already during the first meeting, it turned out that the man would soon receive his pension. On the day the money arrived, the woman requested another meeting, which was arranged. Together they took the money and then went up to the man’s apartment where they started drinking alcohol. The suspect took advantage of the fact that his victim fell asleep, took the opportunity, and robbed the money.



On February 21, 2022, investigators arrested the woman at her home in Furta. Following the interrogation of the suspect, she was taken into criminal custody and a motion was made to request her arrest, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court.

The 40-year-old woman, who is still in custody, was prosecuted on suspicion of looting by the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Station. The authority carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu