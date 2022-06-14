New professional coordinator at the Clinical Center

Professor Kiss Csongor will be the coordinator of the care of patients with congenital bleeding, hemophilia, and thrombophilia at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen from 1 June. President Zoltán Szabó handed over the document to the new leader on Friday.

The care of patients with congenital bleeding and thrombophilia is one of the most important areas of Hungarian healthcare, it is no different in the catchment area of ​​the Debrecen region,

– Kiss Csongor told.

The professor recalled that this task had previously been carried out by blood establishments dealing with the processing of blood products, but with the development of medicines, this special field was transferred to university clinics and county hospitals. Today, some centers in Hungary, including the University of Debrecen, provide comprehensive care for patients with hemophilia and another congenital bleeding, from infancy, including the management and coordination of controlled home care, treatment of acute bleeding episodes, and planned surgical care.

The care of patients with congenital hemorrhage, hemophilia, and thrombophilia requires very specific expertise and medication, therefore it has become a specialty in hematology for decades under the guidance of Professor Zoltán Boda. At present, this type of patient care takes place at the Department of Internal Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics, which, due to its diversity, requires a kind of professional coordination and harmonization. It is an honor for me to be commissioned to do this task,

– added Csongor Kiss, head of the Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the Department of Pediatrics, UD Clinical Center.

The document on the assignment was handed over by Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, to Professor Kiss Csongor on Friday.

The management of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is committed to further supporting and developing the care of patients with congenital bleeding, hemophilia, and thrombophilia. Professor Kiss Csongor has done sacrificial, high-quality professional work in this field so far. He will continue to work officially as a field coordinator in the future,

– the president of the Clinical Center emphasized.

During the handover, Professor Kiss Csongor emphasized that, in addition to continuing quality patient care with scientific rigor, the University of Debrecen’s goal is to obtain international care accreditation in this field within 1-2 years.

The effectiveness of the hematology and hemostasis care provided at the Clinical Center is indicated by the fact that the specialists of the University of Debrecen are at the head of several Hungarian professional organizations. The president of the Hungarian Society of Hematology and Transfusion is Professor Árpád Illés, the head of the Hematology Department of the Department of Internal Medicine, Zsuzsanna Bereczky, associate professor, has been the head of the Hungarian Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis for several years.

hirek.unideb.hu