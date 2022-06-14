The young man stole from his job, causing millions in damage

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who stole a significant amount of money from his employer’s safe deposit box for the crime of classified theft.

The 23-year-old defendant has been working as a shop assistant since August 2021 at a business company’s site in Derecske. He learned that at the end of November 2021, an employee of the company put a larger amount of euros into the numeric safe at the site. The man noticed the code and stole various sums from the disk cabinet four times in two weeks from late November to mid-December 2021. The accused withdrew a total of 16,500 euros in cash from the safe, which he converted to HUF each time.

The man caused more than six million forints in damage by stealing, half of which was recovered, and the Berettyóújfalu Police Department, which was conducting the investigation, confiscated the money and returned it to the victim. The injured company claimed compensation for the remaining damage during the investigation.