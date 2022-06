For the sacrificial work of the city of Hajdúdorog for public safety and for its excellent professional training, the Municipal Representative Body of the City of Hajdúdorog donated a HAIRDÚDOROGÉ MEMORIAL CARD to Dienes Imre r. Lieutenant Colonel, Chief of Police, Head of the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters. The memorial card was handed over by Mayor Zoltán Horváth at the ceremonial meeting held on June 10, 2022.

