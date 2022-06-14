The Hortobágy steppe burned on ten hectares

The undergrowth caught fire in Hortobágy, near the main road 33, at Lake György on Monday afternoon, and firefighters are working hard to curb the flames, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

The firefighters in Hortobágy extinguished the fire

The fire was put out in the Hortobágy steppe, where the undergrowth of ten hectares was on fire near the main road 33 at Lake György on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar disaster management directorate told MTI.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, the fire spread quickly in the strong wind, but it was successfully demarcated and then extinguished.

Twenty-five professional firefighters from Debrecen, Hajdúszoboszló, and Tiszafüred, as well as six water jets from Balmazújváros, worked on the site, and two water transport cars were sent to the site. There were no personal injuries, the spokesman said.

Picture: illustration.