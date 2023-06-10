There will be a full house on This is the Day! stadium concert on Saturday

The event will also be shown on a giant projector in front of the stadium.

All tickets are sold out for Saturday’s This is the Day! in Debrecen, so the glorification, prayer and fraternal togetherness will take place in front of a full house in the Nagyerdei Stadium. The organizers thank you for your great interest and trust that this historic event will have a lasting impact on everyone’s lives. The prayer and glorification will also be continuous in front of the stadium, where the occasion will be followed on a giant projector with perfect image and the sound quality so that those who did not get a ticket can join the event.

For the blessings of the occasion, a day of prayer and fasting will take place on Friday, which everyone is free to join from home. This is the day! his team asks us to pray so that the participants can meet God, the speakers can present Him authentically, and the event can go smoothly.

The event is free for Transcarpathian Hungarians and Ukrainian citizens, for whom food will also be collected. The well-known Hungarian charity services will be present, and between 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. they will receive and forward donations to families and individuals in difficult situations in the pavilions in front of the Stadium.

Among the foreign guests of the event will be Hillsong United from Australia and Matt Maher from America. Caramel, Új Forrás, Oláh Gergő and Tamás Pajor, Tibes, the Dics-Suli Band and Béla Pintér will be among the domestic performers. Hungarians across the border are represented by Crux from the Highlands and CrossYounity from Transylvania, and our Romanian brothers are represented by El Shaddai and Adi Kovaci & Emma Repede. Pál Mike preaches the word.

Like last year’s Puskás Arénás event, this year too, all participants will receive a Jesus Bible as a gift, in which the words of Jesus are highlighted in red, and Louie Giglio’s explanatory commentaries related to each chapter can also be read.

Doors open at 2 p.m., the program starts at 4 p.m. The event will be held even in bad weather, as the stadium’s stands are covered, and raincoats are recommended for those coming to the standing area. All further practical information can be found on the website thisistheday.hu.