The third Advent candle was lit in Debrecen

On the third Sunday of Advent, December 17, 2023, the third Advent candle was lit in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen. The Municipal Government of Debrecen County City was represented by Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs at the ceremony.

Joy – rejoicing! This is what the third candle on the Advent wreath tells us! This message is particularly important and has such depth in today’s world! Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs began his greeting. Advent is a period of waiting – which can only be fulfilled if we do something for it and prepare ourselves to live it in our souls! During this period, we have the opportunity to quiet down and notice the essential things! What are these important things? To embrace our loved ones: our parents, spouse, and children, and to see God’s love in them! To talk at the table with those close to us and to live with them – the joy of togetherness! To pray for our home – our city, our Debrecen! Cívisváros has core values that are even more appreciated during the Advent season! Respect – knowledge – cooperation – this is what our forefathers believed in and this is what we believe too! Our city has taught us to respect each other, to rely on knowledge, and to cooperate in all ages and times! We live in difficult times – let’s be grateful that we can celebrate in peace! The main square of the city is dressed in festive lights – we can walk peacefully and enjoy each other. Let’s be grateful for all this! With these thoughts, I wish blessed preparations for Advent and a Merry Christmas to all Debrecen residents! – Ákos Balázs concluded his speech.

As part of the event, István Oláh, the pastor of the Debrecen-Nagytemplomi Református Egyházközség, and János Kiss, the pastor of the Debrecen Baptist Church, also greeted the gathering with festive thoughts. András Törő, the president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, spoke about the holiday: the task of the board is to embody the goodness of people from the heart, to become present in the life of the city, that people are good, we can do good.

The Kuckó Art Gallery, the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble, the Debrecen Military Police Band, István Papp, the Debrecen actor of the Csokonai National Theater, the Debrecen Reformatory Great Temple Orchestra and the Debrecen Baptist Church choir participated in the show.

(Debrecen Ciy Hall)