The accused beat a 12-year-old boy in a park in Debrecen with injuries to the child’s eyes

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a juvenile who hit the victim’s eye with his fist so that the boy suffered permanent disability.

On June 4, 2021, around 6:30 p.m., the 16-year-old accused was in a park in Debrecen with a friend when he noticed that the 12-year-old victim was also there.

The defendant had previously learned that the victim had taken a photo of him smoking on it, so he questioned the minor. The accused spoke angrily to the victim, then suddenly pushed him by the chest with both hands.

The minor fell from this and then apologized to the accused of further abuse. The enraged juvenile then hit the victim once with fists around his eyes. The victim’s sunglasses fell and shattered, and his left eye immediately began to bleed.

As a result of the abuse, the cornea of ​​the victim’s left ruptured and the iris ruptured. The victim’s eyes had to be operated on, however, the injury resulted in a decrease in visual acuity, which should be assessed as a permanent disability.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of a serious bodily injury causing permanent disability in the Debrecen District Court. He requested the imposition of a juvenile prison sentence suspended in the indictment, with the district court finding that the accused was under probation during the probationary period. The indictment also contains a substantial motion in case the accused admits to committing the crime charged against him at the preparatory hearing of the district court in accordance with the indictment and waives his right to a trial, read the statement of the prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu