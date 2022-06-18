The Amusement Park in Debrecen awaits visitors with a mystical night

The shortest – and traditionally the most magical – night of the year is approaching, the night of St. Ivan, which is celebrated with special programs and unlimited experiences throughout the evening on June 23 from 20:00 to 23:00 in the only classic amusement park in the country in Debrecen.

On the mystical night of midsummer, the light that casts darkness comes to the fore in the park: the performance of LED dancers and fire jugglers will keep the general public entertained, but several big game machines, including Zulu and the Ferris Wheel, will also receive festive lighting.

Visitors to the fortune teller can shed light on the secrets of the future, and those looking to refresh themselves can choose from a selection of food and beverages at the buffet. In order to create a truly magical atmosphere, the institution encourages those interested to wear their fairy, elf, witch, wizard, or other appropriate costumes, as well as a gift-themed fridge magnet.

dereceninap.hu