90 trees are planted at Vezér Street in Debrecen

55 columned oaks and 35 small-leaved linden trees are planted at Vezér Street in Debrecen.

The aim is to install protected forest strips around the city, thus reducing the amount of airborne dust in the air, for which the LIFE IP HungAIRy project is being called upon to help.

A total of 5,639 small trees were planted under the fall planting program in the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022.

If the ten thousand trees are planted in Debrecen, the 32 hectares will be shaded and will be able to hold 450 tons of dust per year.

