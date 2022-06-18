The locomotive of the Hortobágy-Halastavi Small Railway is broken

Due to the failure of the locomotive of the Hortobágy-Halastavi Small Railway, the flights on Saturday 18 June and Sunday 19 June 2022 were canceled, the Hortobágy National Park Directorate announced.

One-hour walking guided tours are advertised during the scheduled time, and the condition for participating in them is the purchase of an entrance card (10.00, 12.00, 14.00).

You can inquire about the restart and the later development of the timetable on the website, at the small railway ticket office, or at the Tourinform Hortobágy office.

If there is no breakdown, the timetable for the fishpond on the fishpond looks like this:

March 12-31, April, May, June

Tuesday-Friday: by prior arrangement

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m.

July August

Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 to 12:00, 14:00, 16:00

September, October

Tuesday-Friday: by prior arrangement

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m.

November

Tuesday-Friday: by prior arrangement

November 5-6: 10.00, 12.00, 14.00

It will be out of service from 7 November 2022.

Holidays and school fall schedule:

March 12-15, April 15-18, May 1, May 31-June 1, October 23, and October 24-31:

there: 10.00; 12.00; 14.00

back: 11.15; 13.15; 15.15

November 1: closed

debreceninap.hu