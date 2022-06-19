The heat peaks around Debrecen by 35-36 degrees

Due to the danger of extreme UV-B radiation, the National Meteorological Service has issued a warning to the whole country.

They pointed out in their warning that in this case, reddening of the skin can occur for 15-20 minutes if you have a normal skin type. The meteorological service is asking everyone to step up their protection against sunburn and avoid sunbathing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The use of a t-shirt, straw hat, and sunscreen is definitely recommended, they wrote.

The spatial distribution of the expected UV-B values ​​can be viewed at www.met.hu/idojaras/humanmeteorologia/uv-b website.

Mostly cloudy, dry weather is forecast for Sunday. Temperatures are usually between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius at dawn but can be slightly colder in the northern valleys. During the day, the winds pick up mainly in Transdanubia and the Northern Central Mountains, and in the area of ​​Lake Neusiedl. Peak values ​​between 29 and 34 degrees are likely.

The heatwave will peak on Monday

According to the calculations of the Time Picture, the heat will reach its peak on Monday, the peaks in almost the whole country will be around 35 degrees. In the evening, a cold front can reach our country, which can end the heat in the west at the earliest.

In the warmest hours, the temperature in the Great Plain and around the capital can reach 36-37 degrees, in the vicinity of Debrecen it can heat up to 35-36 degrees.

