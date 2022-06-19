Changes in traffic took effect in Debrecen until the end of the FINA

According to the information of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, due to the FINA 2022 World Water Championship, the following change in traffic rules is in force on 24 June 2022 in Debrecen.

Prohibition of stopping

Debrecen, Zákány utca (sidewalk side of the swimming pool) between Tüzér utca and Hadházi utca;

Debrecen, Hadházi utca (sidewalk side of the swimming pool) between Zákány utca and Uszoda access road;

The complete parking lot of the Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool between Zákány utca, Hadházi utca, and Uszoda connecting road;

Debrecen, Nagyerdei körút. Parking opposite the theoretical block of the university (from the Aquatikum diligence road).

Blocking by a traffic device

June 8, 2022 from 12:01 a.m. to June 30, 2022 until 11:59 p.m.

Closing of the swimming pool on the side of Debrecen, Zákány utca and Hadházi utca.

Drivers are asked to drive with increased vigilance according to the changed traffic schedule.

More details here.

debreceninap.hu