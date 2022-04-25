Heating of kindergartens and public lighting in Balmazújváros could be endangered if the government does not help the city

The local governments have much less room for maneuver, so Péter Hegedüs is waiting for central help.

By presenting bills, Péter Hegedüs, the mayor of Balmazújváros, complained to RTL Híradó that the heating of the kindergartens maintained by the municipality alone cost almost HUF 18 million in the first two months of this year, which is more than last year’s heating (not included in the overhead reduction). Public lighting cost 1.6 million forints in the city in January last year, and 4.15 million bills were received in January this year (this is also not included in the overhead reduction circle).

According to the mayor

they will no longer be covered for the heating of kindergartens from the autumn and the public lighting may be endangered.

For this reason, he indicated in the show that they are waiting for the government’s help in an expedited procedure to provide resources for vital municipal tasks. This means, then, that energy bills outside the scope of overhead cuts are also pointing to increasing public budget support.

According to Gergely Gulyás, the Prime Minister, the government is ready to negotiate with the settlements in trouble. On RTL’s question, he also acknowledged that in addition to the current high energy prices, maintaining the overhead reduction could cost the state HUF 1,300 billion this year.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.