Such was the distribution of food on Sunday in Debrecen

The Morzsányi Love Association held its Crumbs Party in Debrecen with food distribution on the last Sunday of the month.

As a result of the epidemic, the existence of even more families has been endangered, and the livelihoods of many low-income families are at risk due to the rise in prices.

Again, close to life, we have seen that while few abound in earthly goods, millions of Hungarians are on the verge of poverty. Unfortunately, solidarity is being lost in Hungary. Everything is available to a small circle, but many in Hungary are as poor as a church mouse. The lives of Hungarian people on the margins of society are an everyday struggle for survival and existence. Most of them are low-retired, living in public works, or even without a cover. Poor families with many children are not in an easy life situation either. It was sad to see the young children coming with their parents. For them, it is “natural” for the family not to have fun together on the weekends, but to wait for free food.

As always in recent years, retirees were in the majority. Many have said they find that most of the goods they regularly buy in the store cost 30 to 40 percent more. An older lady said with tears in her eyes, “My dear ones! Thank you for helping us! If I couldn’t count on you every month, buying bread at the end of the month would be a problem. ”

Many people said that at the end of the month they could not be found in the crate at the end of the month, and they were looking for millions in their bank accounts, which according to the CSO “should” be there. What they can do is either trigger their medications or eat them. They have no other option. They can only save on eating, buying new clothes and shoes has long been an unattainable dream for them.

The 150 servings of food ran out quickly on both days, with everyone having lunch, pastries, and other delicacies. Our guests were able to leave with plenty of food for several days.

The two teams will continue to look forward to all our neighbors who need help. Unfortunately, that is all we can do to alleviate the injustices of life.

Here, in our area as well, many thousands are waiting for the helping hand, the human word, they want to live a life worthy of a human being. That’s why we call anyone who wants to help, with both hands or financial support. Because giving is better than receiving. Be the reason someone can believe in human goodness!

The team from Morzsaparti in Debrecen will next time invite people from difficult times living in Cívisváros (Debrecen).

The Unwanted Attention Association will hold its next food distribution on May 29th.

Andrea Leipzig, head of the Morzsányi Love Association, and Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, head of the Debrecen Women’s Public Association for Unsolicited Attention