Two cars collided on Füredi út in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Two cars collided on Füredi út in Debrecen

Two cars crashed in Debrecen, on Füredi út. As a result of the accident, one of the vehicles crashed into a power pole. For the purpose of technical rescue, the professional firefighters from Debrecen went to the scene. Traffic restrictions should be expected on the affected road section –  the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate announced.

Related Posts

Firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to several downed tree branches

Bácsi Éva

Two cars collided on Füredi út in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

This is how the Green City Program is progressing in Tócóskert

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *