Two cars collided on Füredi út in Debrecen

Two cars crashed in Debrecen, on Füredi út. As a result of the accident, one of the vehicles crashed into a power pole. For the purpose of technical rescue, the professional firefighters from Debrecen went to the scene. Traffic restrictions should be expected on the affected road section – the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate announced.
