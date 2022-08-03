The man stabbed an acquaintance in downtown Debrecen – here is the verdict

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of attempted murder against the man who stabbed his friend in the stomach on the open street.

Both the accused and the victim lead a homeless lifestyle. On August 4, 2021, both of them consumed a large amount of alcoholic beverages during the day, so they were in a highly intoxicated state during the evening hours. Late in the evening, together with several other people, they sat on public benches in downtown Debrecen, where they talked and continued to drink.

Around 11:20 p.m., the accused and the victim got into an argument, and then they stood up from the bench and argued. However, their disagreement turned violent and the two men began to fight.

Meanwhile, the accused took out a knife from his pants pocket and unfolded its 7.2 cm long blade. The victim noticed the knife, so he grabbed it with both hands as a defense, but the accused pulled the knife out of his hands and stabbed the victim in the stomach. The man started to bleed profusely as a result of the stabbing, which scared the accused and left the scene.

A person present at the scene immediately called for help, so the man was taken to the hospital and operated on.

As a result of the defendant’s assault, the victim suffered a piercing stab wound on the left side of the abdomen, as well as skin abrasions and cuts on both palms. The recovery time for the man’s abdominal injury was more than eight days, however, considering the means and manner of the crime, the intensity of the stabbing, as well as the injured body parts, the perpetrator was aware of the real possibility of a fatal outcome, but he did not care about it.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant under arrest for the crime of attempted murder at the Debrecen District Court. In its indictment, the General Prosecutor’s Office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and a ban from public affairs, as well as the confiscation of the knife used as a means of committing the crime.

debreceninap.hu