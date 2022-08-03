Firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to several downed tree branches

Bácsi Éva

On Monday, the county’s disaster management specialists were alerted to several broken tree branches, cracked trunks, and fallen trees.

A branch of an acacia tree split off in Debrecen, on Hadházi út. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló intervened with mechanical ladders.

Debrecen firefighters were also alerted due to a tree branch in Álmos Street. The branch endangered pedestrian traffic.

A large tree fell on a garage and a fence in Keresszegi Street, which was also removed by the professional firefighters of the county seat.

A five-meter-high branch cracked in Szabó Lőrinc Street, and the firefighters managed to cut it down using an extension ladder.

On the Böszörmény road, the trunk of a willow tree cracked in the middle, posing a danger to traffic, so the firefighters cut it down as well.

A thirty-meter-high tree fell on the roof of a building in Faraktár Street, which is why the professional firefighters of Debrecen were dispatched.

Finally, in Debrecen, the firefighters were called to Kálmáncsehi utca because of a tree, there too a split branch caused a problem, which got stuck high up.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

