Firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to several downed tree branches

On Monday, the county’s disaster management specialists were alerted to several broken tree branches, cracked trunks, and fallen trees.

A branch of an acacia tree split off in Debrecen, on Hadházi út. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló intervened with mechanical ladders.

Debrecen firefighters were also alerted due to a tree branch in Álmos Street. The branch endangered pedestrian traffic.

A large tree fell on a garage and a fence in Keresszegi Street, which was also removed by the professional firefighters of the county seat.

A five-meter-high branch cracked in Szabó Lőrinc Street, and the firefighters managed to cut it down using an extension ladder.

On the Böszörmény road, the trunk of a willow tree cracked in the middle, posing a danger to traffic, so the firefighters cut it down as well.

A thirty-meter-high tree fell on the roof of a building in Faraktár Street, which is why the professional firefighters of Debrecen were dispatched.

Finally, in Debrecen, the firefighters were called to Kálmáncsehi utca because of a tree, there too a split branch caused a problem, which got stuck high up.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate