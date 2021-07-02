The asphalt pavement of Honti Street in Debrecen will be completely renewed

Large-scale asphalting has started on Honti Street (Gerébytelep) in Debrecen, in the framework of which the aged asphalt pavement of the street will be replaced in order to improve the quality and safety of traffic. The work is expected to take two weeks, depending on weather conditions.



Viktor Papp, municipal representative, head of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly and Tasó Member of Parliament László held a press conference on 30 June 2021 on the spot.

As Viktor Papp said:

the Honti Street investment is of great importance as it is one of the busiest streets in the district. Improving traffic conditions here will also improve the transport options for those living in the connecting and surrounding streets. This work is being carried out within the framework of the Fertility Development Program, which was initiated by the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly in 2012 with the intention of making the everyday living conditions of people living in greenhouses and garden city parts more comfortable and safer. The goals of the Horticultural Development Program are served by a record amount of HUF 6.1 billion in the city’s budget this year, a significant part of which covers the costs of transport development investments. Of this, HUF 680 million gross is available for large-area asphalting, which has already been completed in several streets of the city this year, but will start later in many streets.

According to László Tasó, Member of Parliament, in the morning everyone wants to arrive at their destination in a good start and in a good mood. Our well-being is thus fundamentally influenced by the kind of quality we take. If this road is bumpy, accident-prone, uncomfortable, unpleasant – and it has been for a long time – it will spoil our best mood. Therefore, in his view, the city council acted wisely in providing a record amount of resources for district development. Thus, the people living on Honti Street will surely also like the fact that the municipality has listened to their request, and the investment they have been waiting for will be realized.

László Tasó believes that if the roads are in order, the traffic conditions are good, it will improve our everyday well-being.

He predicted that the improvement of traffic conditions in the coming years would receive a great deal of emphasis in both Debrecen and Hajdú-Bihar counties.

During the works, temporary traffic restrictions must be expected on Honti Street, so those passing by them should not drive out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs!

Debrecen City Hall Press