Articulated buses were handed over in Hajdú-Bihar county

The new MAN Lion’s City GL A23 articulated vehicles of Volánbusz will also start operating in Hajdú-Bihar: the 16 buses were handed over in Debrecen on Tuesday in the presence of members of parliament from the region.

Member of Parliament Sándor Bodó, State Secretary for Employment Policy of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, said that there are more and more cars on the roads, more and more people are working in settlements further away from their place of residence. Public transport must be of a quality that offers a real alternative to commuters, provides a relaxing journey, so more and more people can choose this solution, he added.

Member of Parliament László Tasó, former Secretary of State for Transport Development, pointed out that the work that had begun in 2014 is now coming to an end, and the results of the developments have now reached Eastern Hungary. He drew attention to the need for well-trained bus drivers in addition to infrastructure improvements. “Good drivers, on good roads, with good buses,” that means quality public transport, he noted.

Member of Parliament István Vitányi said that based on what has been achieved in recent years as a result of rural development, bus and rail transport development, the rural way of life is no longer a choice of quality of life, but of lifestyle.

László Bulcsu, vice-president of the Hajdú-Bihar General Assembly, emphasized that good buses need good roads, and the county government continues to support the construction of inland roads and the use of TOP funds (EU funds) for this purpose.

Loránd Bói, Deputy CEO of Volánbusz Zrt., Indicated at the handover: the 16 buses are a member of the 204-piece fleet, the purchase of which was agreed with the winning bidder last December.

The 204 MAN articulated buses, purchased for HUF 20.8 billion plus VAT, are expected to arrive at Volánbusz by the end of August.

In Hajdú-Bihar, the new buses run from the county seat to 13 nearby settlements. The buses with 51 seats and 55 seats have low floors, a barrier-free design and are equipped with an environmentally friendly Euro 6-rated engine, air conditioning, a camera, an electronic passenger information system and a passenger counter – explained Loránd Bói.

He added that thanks to the 16 buses stationed at the sites in Debrecen, Berettyóújfalu and Hajdúszoboszló, 37 percent of the articulated buses operating in the county seat area will be renewed and provide more comfortable travel for 6.5 million passengers a year.

