A family from Hajdú-Bihar attacked the police with an ax handle and scythe

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has criminalized violence against an official committed in groups and armed and ordered an investigation for another crime.



According to the well-founded suspicion, at the dawn of June 28, 2021, at a family gathering held in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County, the police started to take action due to the disturbance of silence. Those present were outraged at this and, huddled together and supported, went to the front gate while the younger man threatened the police by killing them with an ax.

As the two women continued to shout at the police, the 29-year-old man took an ax handle while his brother went back to the property. Within a short time, the 31-year-old man returned, holding a scythe over his head, and headed for the police, threatening to cut them in two and kill them, and in one case struck the scythe, but did not reach anyone.

The police then left, then returned with reinforcing force and four continued the action. The persons subject to the measure were called upon to cooperate, who still did not comply. The men’s sister and mother shouted scolding at the police and supported their family members as they continued to threaten officials. The older man, who has a criminal record, said in the process that he would kill police officers and did not care if he was sentenced to twenty years. The younger man, who has been on the record several times for intentional misconduct, said he would put an ax in their back, and it was also said on their part that if police officers entered the property, they would not come out alive.

The investigating prosecutor’s office ordered the detention of all the perpetrators and interrogated them as suspects. The two women, the eldest of whom was also convicted, committed the crime of violence against a qualified official as a criminal aide, while the prosecutors also reported the two men on suspicion of committing homicide.

ugyeszseg.hu