The order of emergency and trauma care in Debrecen will change on Saturday

The University of Debrecen Clinical Center’s Gyula Kenézy Campus will undergo technical modernization again on Saturday, December 9. For this reason, patients requiring emergency care and those injured in accidents are treated at the Nagyerdei Campus.

Due to the technical modernization carried out at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, on Saturday, December 9, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., patients arriving with an emergency will be received at the Nagyerdei Campus, at the Emergency Clinic. The traumatological and accident victims are treated at the Augusta settlement, at the Surgical Clinic.

During the works, there will be a power outage on the normal electrical network at the Gyula Kenézy Campus, but the energy supply will be ensured with the help of aggregators, the clinical center informed.