Visiting bans were lifted at several clinics in Debrecen

From December 6, patients can be visited again at the Hematology Division of the Internal Medicine Clinic at the Nagyerdei Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, and at the Neurology Department at the Gróf Tisza István Campus.

However, wearing a mask is still mandatory in all patient care units of the Clinical Center. Due to the favorable development of the epidemiological situation, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office lifted the ban on visiting the Hematology Department of the Internal Medicine Clinic and the Neurology Department operating on the Gróf Tisza István Campus.

On the other hand, it is still not possible to visit patients at the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic and the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic operating on the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and wearing a mask is also mandatory on all three Campuses of the Clinical Center, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Kenézy Gyula Campus and Gróf Tisza in Berettyóújfalu Also on István Campus.

The above provisions are valid until withdrawn. The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.