A person was hit by the Nyírség InterCity train between Apafa and Debrecen

The Nyírség InterCity train, which was traveling from Záhony to Budapest Nyugati railway station and departed from Nyíregyháza at 6:26, ran over a person between Apafa and Debrecen.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear.

During the time of the investigation – expected until 9-10 a.m. – trains can only run on one track on this section, the travel time on the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza line may increase by 10-20 minutes. The passengers of the IC involved in the accident will be transferred from Apafa to the train heading to Debrecen at 7:14 a.m. with the help of Disaster Management staff – Mávinform informed on its social media page.

A comment was received on the post, which shows that, despite the information provided by Máv, the transfer of passengers still had not taken place at 7:45.

By 11:25 a.m., the site inspection between Apafa and Debrecen was completed, so trains are once again running on two tracks. The schedule may be restored on the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza line in the morning.