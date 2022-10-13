A Far Eastern flight can depart from the Debrecen International Airport

Magyar Levente pointed out the need for flight development as a reason: the direction of the movement of working capital has now changed significantly: the vast majority of investments no longer come from the West but from the Far East. The consequences of this must also be taken into account for air transport, and preparations must be made to carry out the tasks at an appropriate level.

The magnitude of the working capital coming from the Far East justifies the launch of a scheduled flight between Debrecen and East Asia. Preparatory negotiations have also started with Wizz Air, among other actors

– Levente Magyar told Figyelő.hu. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade made this statement at an event held in connection with the 10th anniversary of the launch of Wizz Air’s first scheduled flight to Luton.

