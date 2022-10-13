A citizens’ initiative was launched in Debrecen to restore traffic on several one-way streets

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A citizens’ initiative was launched in Debrecen to restore traffic on several one-way streets

As of October 7th, three sections of streets in Debrecen were made one way at the initiative of the residents, but now it seems that a significant part of the residents is not satisfied with the changes.

As we reported, last Friday the traffic order was changed on one section each of Komlóssy utca, Mikszáth Kálmán utca, and Poroszlay út. Not everyone was happy with the one-way traffic, and the residents who decided to take a quick step were also criticized on social media and other channels:

A collection of signatures was started on a citizen’s initiative to end one-way traffic.

You can sign the petition in three stores (Poroszlay Coop ABC, Poroszlay greengrocers, Kiscipó pékség). Residents of Poroszlay út, Mikszáth Kálmán utca, Sestakert utca and Pápai József utca are welcome, as well as those whose address is not registered here, but who go shopping in the area.

 

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The workers of Teva Pharmaceuticals demonstrated for a new wage agreement

Bácsi Éva

A Far Eastern flight can depart from the Debrecen International Airport

Bácsi Éva

A citizens’ initiative was launched in Debrecen to restore traffic on several one-way streets

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *