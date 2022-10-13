Drug dealers were caught in Hajdú-Bihar county

The police received information that two men were trading new psychoactive substances in Komádi and the surrounding settlements. A thorough and detailed investigation preceded the raid. The detectives collected a sufficient amount of evidence against the two local men and then arrested them at their homes in the early hours of October 10, 2022. In addition to the local police, the Detective Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, as well as the employees of the Cívis and Körös Public Area Support Sub-Departments took part in the campaign.

Criminal prosecutors searched the home of the two men. White powder suspected of being a drug, plant derivatives, and the tools necessary for distribution were found and seized.

The 47-year-old man and his 30-year-old companion were brought to the police station, where, after being questioned as suspects, they were taken into custody and a motion for their arrest was made. The Berettyóújfalu Police Department is conducting an investigation against them due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a crime involving the abuse of a new psychoactive substance. In order to confiscate the property resulting from the commission of the crime, the police also confiscated two cars from the suspects as part of asset recovery.

police.hu