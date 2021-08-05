Police found stolen bicycles

The police in Debrecen are waiting for the victims to report in connection with bicycle thefts.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting two young men for theft under criminal number 09010/1366/2021 and for committing other crimes.

During the investigation, it was established that the suspects stole two bicycles in Debrecen on the night of July 28, 2021. Police confiscated the bicycles pictured from them during the investigation.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes bicycles or has information about a crime should report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca No. 4) or make a report by phone available 24 hours a day 06-52 / 457-040 or the toll-free number of 06-80 / 555-111 or 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu