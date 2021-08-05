The Kortaporta in Debrecen awaits every young child on a fabulous adventure

Observation, discovery, painting, printing: a playful art session for children between the ages of 6 and 12, as well as for families with younger children. Tracing on Saturday, August 7, from 10 a.m. at Kortaporta, with art teacher Ildikó Schopp.

On this day, we welcome all young children for a fabulous adventure, tracing and leaving traces, collecting plants, feathers, branches, fixing our collection in clay and plaster during our discovery, then scraping our atmosphere from the animal farm into a plasterboard and closing our sessions with wonderful prints. Beware, the dress may be clayey, but our hands and feet are quite certain.

Ildikó Schopp works at the Műcsarnok in Budapest, and as she confesses about herself and her profession: “I believe in the positive, developmental and recreational effects of artistic pursuits, creative self-expression, without which the child’s creative self cannot be maintained, which is important for flexible connection to the world. ”

debreceninap.hu