Plant Nursery in the Gibbon House

Besides serving as winter abodes for animals native to tropical and subtropical climates, indoor exhibits of the Debrecen Zoo also shelter some of the plants for the cold months. Since young plants, too, require considerable care, our gardening staff have established a plant nursery for seedlings of various sizes. Quite sensitive in their youth, these plants need an ideal environment for growing up, including optimal temperature and moisture at all times. Our Gibbon House is currently home to young weeping figs (Ficus benjamina) and nerve plants (Fittonia) as well as the offspring of some other thermophilic species.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park