Debrecen Drive 2025: Here’s the program

Over fifty thousand square meters, the Debrecen Drive automotive and vehicle industry event will welcome visitors with professional conferences, vehicle showcases, family programs, and car wonders from May 23 to 25 around the Nagyerdei Stadium.

Debrecen Drive 2025 Program:

May 23, 2025, Friday

09:00 2035? – Effects and Countereffects – Conference and professional forum (Nagyerdei Stadium)

19:00 Gates open (Main Entrance)

20:00 Metal-Sheet Night Drive | The Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

May 24, 2025, Saturday

09:00 Gates open (Main Entrance)

09:00 Schaeffler Mini Drive Skill Competition (Nagyerdei Stadium arrival level)

09:00 Trans-Sped Forklift Race (Northern Event Area)

09:00 Cívis Motorsport Cup 2025 Race Event #3 (slalom track)

09:30 Kids program “before party” – Baby Rave kids disco (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

10:00 Kalap Jakab concert (Water Tower Garden)

10:00 Police dog demonstration (Kids Island)

10:50 Kids program “after party” – Baby Rave kids disco (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

11:00 Schaeffler Mini Drive audience voting (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

11:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

11:00 Riot Police Drone and Support Commando Unit demonstration (Kids Island)

12:00 “Y Junction” – The new regulatory environment of the Hungarian Auto and Motorsport Federation, Zoltán Szujó, moderator: Zoltán Marosi (Water Tower Garden)

12:30 Formula-1 qualifying races broadcast (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

12:30 Schaeffler Mini Drive Speed Race (Nagyerdei Stadium arrival level)

13:00 Panel discussion – Tribün Podcast, István Vályi, Andor Hegedűs (Water Tower Garden)

13:30 Schaeffler Mini Drive ball toss (Nagyerdei Stadium arrival level)

14:00 Schaeffler Mini Drive award ceremony (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

14:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

14:00 Police dog demonstration (Kids Island)

15:00 Riot Police Drone and Support Commando Unit demonstration (Kids Island)

15:00 László Fekete and Miklós Fekete strength artist show (Water Tower Garden)

15:05 Panel discussion – Becsületesnepper and The Zone (Water Tower Garden)

15:30 Daytime Session (Water Tower Garden)

16:30 Celebrity Race – Milán Koós, Gabo Pumped, Becsületesnepper (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

17:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

20:30 DC/79 concert – free entry (Water Tower Garden)

19:00 Gate closing

May 25, 2025, Sunday

09:00 Gates open (Main Entrance)

09:00 I. BMWRACING.hu BMW Meeting & Beauty Contest (slalom track)

09:30 Kids program “before party” – Baby Rave kids disco (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

10:00 Vojtina Puppet Theatre: “Lucky János, or The Devil’s Three Golden Hairs” performance (Water Tower Garden)

10:00 Police mounted demonstration (Kids Island)

10:50 Kids program “after party” – Baby Rave kids disco (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

11:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

11:00 Riot Police Drone and Support Commando Unit demonstration (Kids Island)

12:00 “Treasure Hunt in Car Edition” – The collector’s passion – Totemsz of Csabesz, Nemes Pedal Cars (Water Tower Garden)

12:30 “The Path of a Champion” – Kevin Piskolty on obstacles and successes (Water Tower Garden)

13:00 “Women Drivers” – How to succeed in the profession? – Adrienn Vogel, Viktória Bauer, moderator: Zoltán Marosi (Water Tower Garden)

13:30 Riot Police service helicopter static display – takeoff (Nagyerdei Stadium)

13:30 Celebrity Race – László Fekete, Zoltán Bereczki, Ganxsta Zolee, István Vályi (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

14:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

14:00 Police dog demonstration (Kids Island)

15:00 Riot Police Drone and Support Commando Unit demonstration (Kids Island)

15:00 Formula-1 Monaco Grand Prix broadcast (Nagyerdei Water Tower, H2O Gallery)

15:05 Zoltán Bereczki performance (Water Tower Garden)

16:00 Metal-Sheet Drive Show (Metal-Sheet Drive Katlan)

18:00 Gate closing

