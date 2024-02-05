A hunter from Debrecen shot a hiker

A hunter injured a hiker in the Bükk, the Mezőkövesd police station told hvg.hu that they are investigating a 58-year-old man from Debrecen, who injured a male hiker during a solo hunt, on the well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of reckless endangerment. The paper also learned that the detectives did not take the hunter into custody after questioning him.

According to the National Ambulance Service, a hiker in his 40s who was injured in an accident in the outskirts of Bükkzsérc, approximately 20 kilometers from Bogács, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

As hvg.hu knows, the hunter was not in a drunken state, he had a permit, and he registered his hunting activities in the hunting diary of the local hunting association.

