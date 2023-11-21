Festive feeding shows are organized in the Debrecen Zoo

Santa didn’t forget the animals on his list this year either, so on December 2 and 3, he will also visit Zoo Debrecen to treat the residents with delicacies. Of course, visitors will not be left out of the experience of meeting him, as he welcomes children and adults in his cottage from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on both days, who can then accompany him to the festive feedings of the Animals in Action program.

The elves who help Santa in his absence also welcome the children with great joy in the Santa Claus House, where, in addition to singing together and taking photos, everyone can make their own souvenirs in the creative nook. Artúr, the friendly Shetland pony, will take care of the unmissable sweets this time, and he and his caretaker will be walking around the Park in the morning and in the afternoon with a candy cane.

Participation in the programs is free with zoo admission:

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – The doors of Santa’s house open

11:00-11:30 and 14:00-14:30 – Bringing sugar with Artúr, the Shetland pony

12:00-2:00 p.m. – Creator’s Corner in Santa’s House

Festive entertainment on Saturday:

10:00 – Breakfast of South American tapirs

10:00 a.m. – Ten hours of proboscis bears

11:00 a.m. – Bountiful bowl of white-handed gibbons

11:30 – Lunch of two-toed sloths and big hairy statues

Festive entertainment on Sunday:

10:00 a.m. – Ten hours for little pandas

10:45 – Marabuk’s feast

11:30 – Lunch of two-toed sloths and big hairy statues