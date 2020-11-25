Medical university students are also helping in Derecske with Covid-19 testing

In accordance with the government decree, the screening of Covid-19 for those working in public education and the social sector has also started in our city – the municipality of Derecske writes on its community page.

The testing was organized by the District Office and the testing is also assisted by medical university students. Thus, the city’s nursery, kindergarten, primary school and social workers have the opportunity to test on a weekly basis.

The aim of regular screening is to allow upbringing and education to continue within the usual framework, as it is in our common interest that children can go to nursery, kindergarten, school and that their placement or distance learning does not cause additional tasks for parents.